Gilgeous-Alexander posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-103 win over the Spurs.

The second-year guard out of Kentucky notched his second double-double in February and, perhaps surprisingly, both have come through double-digit points and rebounds. Entrenched as one of the Thunder's top scoring threats, Gilgeous-Alexander is also an excellent rebounder for the position since he averages 6.9 boards per game in seven February contests.