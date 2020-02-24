Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Strong double-double in win
Gilgeous-Alexander posted 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-103 win over the Spurs.
The second-year guard out of Kentucky notched his second double-double in February and, perhaps surprisingly, both have come through double-digit points and rebounds. Entrenched as one of the Thunder's top scoring threats, Gilgeous-Alexander is also an excellent rebounder for the position since he averages 6.9 boards per game in seven February contests.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Shines in Rising Stars loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 17, adds seven dimes•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 17 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Team-high 24 against Boston•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Goes for 21 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 23 points, 10 boards•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...