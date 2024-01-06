Gilgeous-Alexander logged 34 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-15 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to Brooklyn.

Gilgeous-Alexander had an excellent offensive showing Friday, but just like it happened against the Hawks on Wednesday, his scoring prowess wasn't enough to lift the Thunder to victory in a second straight contest in which the team fell short of making a fourth-quarter comeback. Despite the back-to-back losses, Gilgeous-Alexander remains an outstanding player on both ends of the court for the Thunder. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 33.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.