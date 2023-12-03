Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and five steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 victory over the Mavericks.

Gilgeous-Alexander displayed his two-way play in Saturday's victory, handing out a team-high assist total while swiping a handful of steals defensively and ending one dime short of a double-double. Gilgeous-Alexander, who recorded the second-highest point total in the win, has tallied at least 15 points and five assists in 11 games this season. He has recorded at least three steals on seven occasions this year.