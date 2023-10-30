Gilgeous-Alexander finished Sunday's 128-95 loss to Denver with seven points (2-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 28 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled shooting from the field in Sunday's loss to Denver, shooting just 12.5 percent from the field and failing to reach double figures in scoring for the first time this year. Gilgeous-Alexander, who managed to still hand out a team-leading assist total, has been off to a strong start this season despite Sunday's struggles. In three games to begin the year, he has averaged 32.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over 36 minutes per game.