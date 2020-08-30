Gilgeous-Alexander notched four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 Game 5 loss against the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander was coming off an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in Game 4, but he was a non-factor for the Thunder in Game 5 -- the second-year guard hadn't produced such a poor scoring output all season long, and this was just the third time -- including the regular season -- in which he couldn't reach the 10-point mark. Gilgeous-Alexander needs to improve vastly in Game 6 if he wants to help the Thunder extend the series to a decisive Game 7.