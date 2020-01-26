Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Struggles with shot in win
Gilgeous-Alexander had 11 points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear ove the last two weeks leading up to this game, posting 20.0 points, 9.3 boards, 4.6 dimes, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 52.4 percent from the field, and 86.0 percent from the line on his way to first-round fantasy value in nine-category leagues over that span. That's not a typo.The 21-year old's shooting percentages, and exhaustive effort on the court, have rocketed his value upward. With the Thunder currently holding the Western Conference's seventh seed, the team will likely be doing everything they can to make their playoff appearance, and Gilgeous-Alexander has been contributing mightily to that cause recently.
