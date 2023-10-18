Gilgeous-Alexander notched 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 124-101 preseason win over the Bucks.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have his best outing and struggled from the field, but that shouldn't matter much in the preseason, especially considering the star guard has been one of the best, and most consistent, players in fantasy over the last two seasons. He has the supporting cast and the skill set to have another excellent year while leading the Thunder to a potential playoff berth if all things align for the franchise.