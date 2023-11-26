Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 31 points (10-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 127-123 loss to the 76ers.

Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring numbers are down compared to last season, and the emergence of Chet Holmgren is strictly related to that, but he has improved in most of the other major categories, including his field-goal percentage and three-point shooting. Having Holmgren as a second offensive threat teams need to worry about has allowed Gilgeous-Alexander to distribute the ball more effectively across the board, and he's averaging a career-best 6.2 dimes per game. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver first-round value across all formats.