Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 108-99 win over the Magic.

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of six Thunder players that recorded more than 10 points and, while he ended as the team's third-highest scorer, he needed 17 shots to reach only 16 points. He began the year with three straight performance of 20-plus points, but he seems to be struggling of late and has made just eight of his 27 field-goal attempts over his last two contests.