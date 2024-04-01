Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 win over the Knicks.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have his best performance in his return from a two-game absence, and while his final stat line was not woeful by any means, the star floor general looked a bit rusty and lacked some of the explosiveness that has characterized him all season. The fact that he logged 35 minutes is certainly positive, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to handle a full workload when the Thunder take on the 76ers on Tuesday.