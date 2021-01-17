Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder won't play Sunday after the game against the 76ers was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 76ers are going through contact tracing and weren't able to meet the minimum amount of required players Sunday, so the game will be postponed. The Thunder's next scheduled game is Tuesday against the Nuggets.
