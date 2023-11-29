Gilgeous-Alexander registered 32 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up first-round value every time he steps into the court, and by now, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised of how good he has been on a regular basis. Even though he only has three doubles-doubles on the season, it's worth noting he has managed to maintain his place as one of the league's elite stat-stuffing machines despite the arrival of Chet Holmgren, a player who also commands a fair share of touches on offense. The numbers back him up, as Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored at least 30 points in four of his last five outings while averaging 34.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in that five-game stretch.