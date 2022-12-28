Gilgeous-Alexander logged 28 points (9-14 FG, 10-11 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 win over the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in an efficient shooting line and scored 10 of his 28 points from the charity stripe. It's worth mentioning that he didn't attempt a three for just the second game this season, but he still managed to lead both sides in scoring while continuing to make an impact on the defensive end. The Kentucky product is now averaging 34.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last seven contests.