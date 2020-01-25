Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3PT, 10-13 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Hawks.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to make a strong case to be named the Most Improved Player this season, and he has shown a marked improvement on his defensive numbers this month -- over his last five games, he is averaging 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks to go along with 19.0 points per contest. The second-year guard will be one of the Thunder's top scoring threats ahead of Saturday's matchup at Minnesota.