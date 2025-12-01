Gilgeous-Alexander posted 26 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander was struggling to his standard for most of Sunday's contest, sitting at 16 points with just four minutes to go. He was able to come alive down the stretch, however, pouring in 10 points over those four minutes to seal the victory. Gilgeous-Alexander snapped his streak of five straight 30-plus point outings, but continued his historic streak of 20-point games, which now sits at 93 straight.