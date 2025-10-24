Gilgeous-Alexander produced 55 points (15-31 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 23-26 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 45 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime win over the Pacers.

Thursday's matchup was a true grind for Gilgeous-Alexander, who was without the assistance of Jalen Williams (wrist), Cason Wallace (knee), Isaiah Joe (knee) and Alex Caruso (concussion). The 2024-25 regular-season MVP got to the charity stripe at will, where he tacked on 23 of his 55 points while also contributing to Indiana's foul trouble. Gilgeous-Alexander is off to a hot start to the new campaign, scoring 90 total points over 92 minutes in a pair of double-overtime victories.