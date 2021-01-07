Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3PT, 5-6 FT) to along with five rebounds, nine assists and five steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

After a brief slump, Gilgeous-Alexander has returned to form by scoring 18 and 21 points on 43.8 percent shooting across his last two games. He had only three steals across six contests entering the game, but spiked his total by racking up a career-best five thefts. While Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't taken a big leap forward in his per game averages early on this season, he has increased his usage rate by four percent and has topped 30 minutes in five of seven contests.