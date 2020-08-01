Gilgeous-Alexander posted 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-94 win over the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander isn't wasting any time getting into the flow of things, leading his team in scoring during their opening bubble game and doing it efficiently. It was the fifth time this season that SGA has posted at least 19 points and six assists. It was also his sixth effort with at least three swipes.