Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Team-high 24 against Boston
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 loss to the Celtics.
The second-year guard tied Danilo Gallinari for the team lead in scoring on the afternoon, the third straight game in which SGA has hit for 20 or more points. His block streak did get snapped at nine games, but Gilgeous-Alexander has still been an across-the-board fantasy contributor in 2020, averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 threes over his last 20 games.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Goes for 21 points in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 23 points, 10 boards•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Complete production Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Swats three shots•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts double-double•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.