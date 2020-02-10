Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 loss to the Celtics.

The second-year guard tied Danilo Gallinari for the team lead in scoring on the afternoon, the third straight game in which SGA has hit for 20 or more points. His block streak did get snapped at nine games, but Gilgeous-Alexander has still been an across-the-board fantasy contributor in 2020, averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 threes over his last 20 games.