Gilgeous-Alexander ended Wednesday's 110-108 loss to Miami with 27 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a great first half shooting the ball, going 7-of-11 from the field with 17 points, along with four assists and three rebounds. He struggled to get back in the groove after halftime, hitting just three of nine shot attempts over the final two quarters for another 10 points as the Thunder fell to the Heat in the final seconds of the game. The Oklahoma City guard led the team in scoring with 27 points and is now a perfect 28-of-28 from the free-throw line over his last three contests. He has, however, committed five or more turnovers in three of his last five.