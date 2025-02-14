Gilgeous-Alexander ended Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Timberwolves with 24 points (6-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes.

The MVP candidate put together one more strong performance before the All-Star break. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20-plus points in 49 straight appearances since Nov. 1, averaging 33.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over that lengthy stretch while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.