Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Tending to hip issue
Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics with a right hip contusion, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports. Coach Billy Donovan labeled the second-year guard a game-time decision in advance of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff.
No prior reports had suggested that Gilgeous-Alexander picked up any sort of injury coming out of his 18-point, five-assist outing in Friday's 126-103 win over the Knicks, so his late addition to the injury report comes as a surprise. The Thunder should provide a firmer resolution on Gilgeous-Alexander's status no later than 5:30 p.m., when the team releases its updated injury report a half hour prior to tipoff.
