Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in Saturday's 119-107 victory over Houston.
Gilgeous-Alexander backed up his strong performance from Game 2 with another productive effort Saturday. He combined with Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder to score a combined 78 points, demonstrating their own ability to succeed with a small-ball lineup. After a breakout season, the sophomore is going to be the foundation piece for the Thunder moving forward and we may have only scratched the surface when it comes to his fantasy ceiling.
