Gilgeous-Alexander finished Wednesday's 115-101 win over Miami with 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander had another impressive display and finished just one assist away from a double-double while also reaching the 30-point plateau for the third straight game. In fact, the star guard and MVP candidate has scored at least 30 points in five of his seven appearances in February, averaging 33.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game in that span.