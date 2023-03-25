Gilgeous-Alexander registered 27 points (9-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-111 loss to the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with an abdominal strain, but it didn't prevent him from taking the court in a critical game against Los Angeles. The star point guard managed to tie for the team lead with 27 points, though his 9-for-22 mark from the field was subpar by this standards. Gilgeous-Alexander added a team-high eight assists in the loss, his highest mark since he dished eight dimes the last time he faced the Lakers on Feb. 7.