Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) will be re-evaluated in mid-April, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Plantar fasciitis can be a tough injury to shake, and Gilegeous-Alexander could end up missing nearly a month due to the injury. As he remains out, Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome and Svi Mykhailiuk should continue seeing extra run.
