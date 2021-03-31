Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) will be reevaluated in mid-April, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Plantar fasciitis can be a tough injury to shake, and Gilegeous-Alexander could end up missing nearly a month due to the injury. As he remains out, Theo Maledon, Ty Jerome and Svi Mykhailiuk should continue seeing extra run.