Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) will miss at least one more week, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't played since Feb. 3 due to an abdominal strain and will remain out until next Friday's game against the Nuggets at the very earliest. With the superstar point guard and Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) both unavailable, Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Nikola Topic are candidates for increased playing time.