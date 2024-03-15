Gilgeous-Alexander produced 31 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-15 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 win over Dallas.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all Thunder players in scoring while posting a team-high rebound mark and a team-high-tying handful of assists in a well-rounded performance. Gilgeous-Alexander, who ended one board short of a double-double, has tallied at least 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists in five games this season. He has now surpassed the 30-point mark in four of his last five outings.