Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 34 points (14-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all players in points and assists while pacing the Thunder in rebounds during an all-around showing. Gilgeous-Alexander has tallied 30 or more points in four straight contests and has recorded at least 30 points and nine assists four times this season.