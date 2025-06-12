Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Pacers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

By Gilgeous-Alexander's standards, he clearly had an off night. He had a lot of struggles on the defensive end in Game 3, and he couldn't generate much offense when it mattered the most -- he was held to three points on 33.3 percent shooting in the fourth quarter. Game 4 is set for Friday in Indiana with the Thunder trailing 2-1.