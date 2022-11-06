Gilgeous-Alexander logged 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 108-94 loss to the Bucks.

Gilgeous-Alexander was coming off three straight outings with 30-plus points, but this was the first contest in which he couldn't even reach the 20-point mark. That was to be expected, though, as the Bucks have one of the best defenses in the league and the Thunder are a young, inexperienced team. Don't expect Gilgeous-Alexander to lose any fantasy value, though, as this was nothing more than a bad game against an elite opponent.