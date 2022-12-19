Gilgeous-Alexander (back) was upgraded to questionable ahead of Monday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out due to a lower back contusion but appears to be feeling better than expected considering he is now questionable for the contest. With Josh Giddey (Illness) already ruled out, Gilgeous-Alexander would be in line for an even higher usage rate if he were to suit up Monday.