Gilgeous-Alexander (back) was upgraded to questionable ahead of Monday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out due to a lower back contusion but appears to be feeling better than expected considering he is now questionable for the contest. With Josh Giddey (Illness) already ruled out, Gilgeous-Alexander would be in line for an even higher usage rate if he were to suit up Monday.
