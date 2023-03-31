Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was slated to miss a third straight game, according to the Thunder's initial injury report, but it appears he'll have a chance to suit up Friday, though his official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff. If the superstar point guard is cleared, fewer minutes with be available for Isaiah Joe, Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins.