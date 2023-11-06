Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks and participated in the Thunder's morning shootaround, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

The Thunder initially listed Gilgeous-Alexander as out for Monday's game due to a sprained left knee, which would've marked back-to-back absences. However, it appears the All-Star point guard made some unexpected progress over the weekend and will attempt to suit up versus Atlanta. Gilgeous-Alexander isn't out of the woods yet, so if he's ultimately ruled out, Cason Wallace and Vasilije Micic would be candidates for increased playing time again.