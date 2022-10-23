Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is warming up ahead of Sunday's game against Minnesota, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered his hip injury late in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets, and he's considered a game-time decision for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he doesn't feel well enough after warming up, Josh Giddy and Tre Mann should see additional run against the Timberwolves.