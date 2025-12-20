Gilgeous-Alexander generated 35 points (12-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 112-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with a 35-point outburst, reaching the 30-point threshold for the fourth time in six outings during December. The reigning MVP also tallied a game-high seven assists, dishing out at least five dimes for a fifth consecutive contest. The superstar was effective on the defensive end as well, recording multiple steals and multiple blocks for a second straight game and for the third time on the campaign.