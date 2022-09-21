Gilgeous-Alexander was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left MCL sprain Wednesday and will miss the start of training camp, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Although Gilgeous-Alexander will not be available for the start of training camp, the Thunder have left the door open for the guard to possibly be ready for the start of preseason. The 24-year-old posted 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game last season before going down late due to an ankle injury.