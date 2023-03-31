Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers.
Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out for Friday's game before being upgraded to questionable, and he'll ultimately see the floor following a two-game absence. In 10 appearances this month, he's averaged 32.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.0 minutes. With SGA's return, Isaiah Joe should head back to the bench.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Won't play Friday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Remains sidelined against Detroit•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops 31 points in win•