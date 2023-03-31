Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Pacers.

Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out for Friday's game before being upgraded to questionable, and he'll ultimately see the floor following a two-game absence. In 10 appearances this month, he's averaged 32.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.0 minutes. With SGA's return, Isaiah Joe should head back to the bench.