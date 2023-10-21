Watch Now:

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Saturday that Gilgeous-Alexander is good to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bulls, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was held out of the Thunder's preseason finale for precautionary reasons but is healthy to start the regular season. There is no indication he will be on a minutes restriction and should be the focal point of the team's offense.

