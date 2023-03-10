Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) will play Saturday against New Orleans, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Gilgeous-Alexander will be back in action following a one-game absence to manage his abdomen injury. The Thunder previously said that they want to monitor the superstar guard's minutes during the stretch run, but he played 36 minutes and scored 33 points Tuesday versus Golden State before resting Wednesday, so it's safe to expect Gilgeous-Alexander to garner his usual usage versus the Pelicans.