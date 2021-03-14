Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) will play Sunday against the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out for Saturday's contest, but the team announced he would be good to go in the second half of a back-to-back. In his return from a one-game absence, the 22-year-old will likely have a high usage rate Sunday with the team dealing with various injuries in the backcourt.