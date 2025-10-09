Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Will play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
After missing the first two preseason games for his squad, Gilgeous-Alexander will return to the floor. Like most locked-in starters around the league, the reigning NBA MVP will likely play limited minutes during this game and for the rest of the preseason.
