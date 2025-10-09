default-cbs-image
Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

After missing the first two preseason games for his squad, Gilgeous-Alexander will return to the floor. Like most locked-in starters around the league, the reigning NBA MVP will likely play limited minutes during this game and for the rest of the preseason.

