Gilgeous-Alexander will play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder reports.
No surprise here after the Thunder rested most of their regulars during Sunday's preseason contest. There's a good chance that Gilgeous-Alexander sits out the preseason finale Thursday.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Resting Sunday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Efficient numbers Thursday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Available Thursday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Will rest Monday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Stifled in season-ending loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Goes off in second half•