Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Schlecht reports.

After initially being ruled out, Gilgeous-Alexander will play. He's been great in his first two appearances, averaging 30.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.5 minutes. He is without a minutes restriction.