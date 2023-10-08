Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out Monday's game against the Spurs for rest purposes, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Coming off a bronze medal-winning showing for Canada at the FIBA Basketball World Cup this summer, Gilgeous-Alexander is more polished than most of his peers entering training camp. The superstar will likely play in the preseason at some point, but he'll sit out the team's opening game Monday.
