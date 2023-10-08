Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) won't play Sunday, reports Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com.
Coming off a bronze-winning showing for Canada at the FIBA World Cup this summer, Gilgeous-Alexander is more polished than most of his peers entering training camp. The superstar will likely play in preseason at some point.
