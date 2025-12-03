Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 38 points (13-21 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over Golden State.

18 of SGA's points came in the first half, when it appeared his team may run away with the game. The Warriors stormed back in the third, forcing Gilgeous-Alexander to pour in another 20 points in the second half. The reigning MVP has played in all 22 of Oklahoma City's games so far, and has scored 30 or more points in all but four of those contests.