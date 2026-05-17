Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2025-26 NBA Most Valuable Player, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

In doing so, Gilgeous-Alexander became the 14th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVPs, joining the likes of Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and fellow Canadian Steve Nash. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the 2025-26 regular season averaging 31.1 points on a career-best 55.3 percent shooting, along with 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over 33.2 minutes per game. He'll lead the Thunder into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Monday.