Gilgeous-Alexander (shin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second straight matchup and is officially listed out with a shin contusion, though it would seem his team is making sure the star guard is getting plenty of rest heading into the postseason. Adam Flagler and Ajay Mitchell should be in line for plenty of opportunities Friday in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Leads team to victory•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Pops for team-high 26 in loss•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 33 points in solid win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts strong double-double•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Continues historic season•